Private Bank & Trust Co. Has $1,653,000 Position in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Private Bank & Trust Co. maintained its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,380 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. Agran Libbie boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Agran Libbie now owns 56,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 98,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) opened at 45.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.83. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $53.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc cut Mondelez International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $71,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

