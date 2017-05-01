Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) traded up 1.46% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 33,459 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $523.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business earned $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post $1.45 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/monarch-casino-resort-inc-mcri-price-target-increased-to-29-00-by-analysts-at-stifel-nicolaus.html.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 693,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 67,120 shares during the period. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 85,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc (Monarch), through its subsidiary, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa (the Atlantis), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. The Company also owns and operates Monarch Casino Black Hawk. The Company’s segments include Atlantis and Monarch Casino Black Hawk.

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.