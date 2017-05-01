Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Mobile Mini, Inc. provides attractive, accessible temporary storage for a diversified customer, including Wal-Mart, Motorola, Frito Lay, Holiday Inns, Target, numerous municipalities and the Department of Defense. They offer a wide range of products in varying lengths and widths with an assortment of differentiated features such as their patented security systems, multiple doors, electrical wiring and shelving. In addition to their leasing operations, they sell new and used portable storage units and provide other ancillary services. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) traded down 0.17% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.65. 218,708 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 2.41. Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $23.40 and a 1-year high of $38.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $123.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.85%. Mobile Mini’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobile Mini will post $1.30 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.64%.

In other news, CFO Mark Funk sold 10,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $348,133.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,694.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $258,000.

Mobile Mini, Inc is a provider of portable storage solutions. The Company, through its subsidiary, Evergreen Tank Solutions, Inc (ETS), is a provider of specialty containment solutions in the United States. The Company manages its business as two portable storage solutions business segments, North America and the U.K., and one specialty containment business segment.

