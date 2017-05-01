Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Position in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,900,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $829,173,000 after buying an additional 1,643,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 417.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,738,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,646,000 after buying an additional 30,442,089 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,323,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $438,358,000 after buying an additional 658,364 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,906,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,651,000 after buying an additional 636,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,104,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,753,000 after buying an additional 309,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) opened at 14.86 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The company’s market cap is $12.59 billion.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business earned $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post ($0.22) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Vetr upgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.81 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. KLR Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Howard Weil upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America.

