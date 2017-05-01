Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 243 Shares of Entergy Co. (ETR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Entergy by 14.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 46,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 28,461 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Entergy by 20.8% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 591,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,384,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter valued at $3,777,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) opened at 76.08 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $13.65 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $66.71 and a 52-week high of $82.08.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm earned $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post $4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

In other news, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $36,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,927.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,005 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,497.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,693.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

