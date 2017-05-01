Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) opened at 105.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.34. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $74.04 and a 52 week high of $106.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The medical research company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business earned $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post $5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DGX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America Corp raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.96.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $42,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,474.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell sold 6,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $635,727.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,213 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,460. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that empower and enable a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations (ACOs).

