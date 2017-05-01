MKM Partners Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT)

MKM Partners reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an underperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wal-Mart Stores presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.69.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) opened at 75.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. Wal-Mart Stores has a one year low of $62.72 and a one year high of $75.77.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $129.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Wal-Mart Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 3,667,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $264,012,022.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,408,072.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $211,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,752,453.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,585,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,035,611 in the last ninety days. 51.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,714,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,026,451,000 after buying an additional 2,011,829 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 41,912,723 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,022,746,000 after buying an additional 1,910,016 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,503,922,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 19,932,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,437,561,000 after buying an additional 623,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 1.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,071,579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,086,962,000 after buying an additional 179,166 shares in the last quarter. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

