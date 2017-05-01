Mizuho Trims Express Scripts Holding Company (ESRX) Target Price to $61.00

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESRX. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Express Scripts Holding Company and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Express Scripts Holding Company from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Express Scripts Holding Company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.95.

Shares of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) opened at 61.34 on Tuesday. Express Scripts Holding Company has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $80.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average is $69.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm earned $24.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 billion. Express Scripts Holding Company had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Express Scripts Holding Company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding Company will post $6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Express Scripts Holding Company news, SVP Everett Neville sold 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $165,016.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,895.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRX. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 53.1% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, SRB Corp raised its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Express Scripts Holding Company

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

