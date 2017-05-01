Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group AG boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) traded up 1.99% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. 12,338,338 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.93. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $29.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post $4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian Shirley sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $630,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 340,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,873,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $3,104,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 421,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,388 shares of company stock valued at $9,500,740 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CG Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. CG Asset Management LLC now owns 288,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 482,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 197,100 shares during the period. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 93,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,433.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 2,092,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after buying an additional 2,009,506 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 898,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

