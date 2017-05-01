ConocoPhillips (COP) Stake Maintained by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,525 shares of the energy producer’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.3% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,337,209 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after buying an additional 422,943 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Airain ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $6,933,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 132,908 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 153,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at 47.91 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is $59.21 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business earned $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post $0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “positive” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through six segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

