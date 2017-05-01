Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) opened at 4.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $21.82. The firm’s market cap is $113.47 million.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post ($3.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $14,999,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 129,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

