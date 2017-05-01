MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $303.5-307.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.53 million.

Shares of MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) traded down 2.9953% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.3099. 2,940,934 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.9082 and a beta of 0.97. MiMedx Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group Inc will post $0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDXG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiMedx Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MiMedx Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MiMedx Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.33.

In other MiMedx Group news, insider William Charles Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 540,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,161,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiMedx Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants human placental tissue, skin and bone. The Company’s Regenerative Biomaterials segment includes the design, manufacture, and marketing of products and tissue processing services for the Wound Care, Surgical, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental market categories.

