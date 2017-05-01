Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Rating Reiterated by Summit Redstone

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Summit Redstone in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Summit Redstone’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MIME. Stephens started coverage on Mimecast in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Brean Capital started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) opened at 24.17 on Thursday. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. The company’s market capitalization is $1.33 billion.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.03. The company earned $48.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post $0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 7.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 694,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after buying an additional 48,248 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 670,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 83,140 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at $11,660,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 407,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its position in Mimecast by 21.0% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 386,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 67,065 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited is a provider of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and e-mail. The Company’s suite of cloud services protects customers from the business and data security risks. It also mitigates the business disruption that e-mail failure or downtime causes. In addition, its archiving services secure, store and manage critical corporate communications and information to address the compliance and e-discovery requirements.

