Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Middlesex Water Company earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) traded up 1.10% during trading on Monday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,773 shares. Middlesex Water Company has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $628.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.64 million. Middlesex Water Company had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 18.24%. On average, analysts expect that Middlesex Water Company will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Middlesex Water Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.82%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Middlesex Water Company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/middlesex-water-company-msex-earns-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-21-updated.html.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $43,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company is a water utility company. The Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania. The Company also operates water and wastewater systems under contract on behalf of municipal and private clients in New Jersey and Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.