Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Midcoast Energy Partners (MEP) Share Price

Press coverage about Midcoast Energy Partners (NYSE:MEP) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Midcoast Energy Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 93 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

MEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Midcoast Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Midcoast Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Midcoast Energy Partners (NYSE:MEP) remained flat at $7.95 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. Midcoast Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Midcoast Energy Partners (NYSE:MEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Midcoast Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $620.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Midcoast Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Midcoast Energy Partners will post ($1.15) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midcoast Energy Partners Company Profile

Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. (MEP) is a limited partnership company that is engaged in the natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) midstream business. It operates through two segments: Gathering, Processing and Transportation, and Logistics and Marketing. It also provides marketing services of natural gas and NGLs to wholesale customers.

