Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Midcoast Energy Partners LP (NYSE:MEP) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,079 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Midcoast Energy Partners worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Midcoast Energy Partners LP (NYSE:MEP) opened at 7.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. Midcoast Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Midcoast Energy Partners (NYSE:MEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Midcoast Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm earned $620.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Midcoast Energy Partners LP will post ($1.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Midcoast Energy Partners LP (MEP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/midcoast-energy-partners-lp-mep-shares-sold-by-guggenheim-capital-llc.html.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midcoast Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Midcoast Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

About Midcoast Energy Partners

Midcoast Energy Partners, L.P. (MEP) is a limited partnership company that is engaged in the natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) midstream business. It operates through two segments: Gathering, Processing and Transportation, and Logistics and Marketing. It also provides marketing services of natural gas and NGLs to wholesale customers.

