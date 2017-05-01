Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Share Price

News articles about Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mid-America Apartment Communities earned a media sentiment score of -0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

Several brokerages have commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) traded up 0.23% during trading on Monday, reaching $99.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,389 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.54. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $110.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $375.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post $2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 128.41%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 9,033 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $912,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,335,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a multifamily focused, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops apartment communities primarily located in the Southeast and Southwest regions of the United States. It operates through three segments: Large market same store, Secondary market same store and Non-Same Store and Other.

