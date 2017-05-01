Microvision, Inc. (MVIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 4,079.47% and a negative net margin of 112.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) traded down 4.4667% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.1495. 796,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $146.41 million. Microvision has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on MVIS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

About Microvision

Microvision, Inc is a developer of laser beam scanning (LBS) technology. The Company markets its technology under the brand name, PicoP. It has developed PicoP scanning technology that can be adopted by its customers to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions that use laser diodes as the light source.

