MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) Position Held by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC held its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the software maker’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of MicroStrategy worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 121.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) traded down 0.02% during trading on Monday, hitting $190.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,291 shares. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.90 and a 52-week high of $207.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.55 and its 200 day moving average is $191.68.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.41. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post $7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated is a provider of enterprise software platforms around the world. The Company is engaged in the design, development, marketing and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements, and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. It focuses on providing enterprise customers with software platform and services for deploying intelligence applications.

