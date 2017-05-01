Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Given “Buy” Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $81.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Microsoft from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wunderlich boosted their target price on Microsoft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.24.

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded up 1.39% during trading on Friday, reaching $69.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,932,407 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $536.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.08. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $48.03 and a 52 week high of $69.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The software giant reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company earned $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

In related news, insider G Mason Morfit sold 4,616,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $297,270,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $129,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,616,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,890,400. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Houston Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Houston Capital Inc. now owns 43,400 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 177,514 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Millie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Millie Capital Management LLC now owns 65,113 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Seminole Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 291.9% in the first quarter. Seminole Management Co. Inc. now owns 268,056 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 199,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 51,495 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

