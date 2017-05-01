Polarityte Inc (COOL) Director Michael Martin Beeghley Purchases 10,000 Shares

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:COOL) Director Michael Martin Beeghley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $129,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 17th, Michael Martin Beeghley bought 10,000 shares of Polarityte stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $122,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Michael Martin Beeghley bought 20,000 shares of Polarityte stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $267,200.00.

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:COOL) opened at 11.40 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $41.80 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. Polarityte Inc has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:COOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Polarityte Inc will post ($0.35) EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polarityte stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:COOL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.45% of Polarityte worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, formerly Majesco Entertainment Company, is the owner of patent applications and know-how related to regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, as well as software applications used in diagnosis and treatment related to regenerative medicine. The Company seeks to develop and obtain regulatory approval for technology that will utilize a patient’s own tissue substrates for the regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage, fat, blood vessels and nerves.

