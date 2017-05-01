MMA Capital Management LLC (MMAC) CEO Acquires $11,690.00 in Stock

MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) CEO Michael L. Falcone bought 500 shares of MMA Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $11,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,263.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MMA Capital Management LLC (NASDAQ:MMAC) opened at 23.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.84. MMA Capital Management LLC has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

MMA Capital Management Company Profile

MMA Capital Management, LLC, formerly Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC, partners with institutional capital to create and manage investments in housing and renewable energy. The Company operates through three segments: United States (U.S.) Operations, International Operations and Corporate Operations.

