Michael Kors Holdings (KORS) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Michael Kors Holdings earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the lifestyle brand an impact score of 82 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have commented on KORS. Vetr downgraded shares of Michael Kors Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.74 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 target price on shares of Michael Kors Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Michael Kors Holdings from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Michael Kors Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Michael Kors Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Michael Kors Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.85.

Shares of Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) traded down 1.26% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.86. 925,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. Michael Kors Holdings has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $53.29.

Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Michael Kors Holdings had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Michael Kors Holdings will post $4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Michael Kors Holdings Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors tradename and related trademarks MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, and various other related trademarks and logos. The Company operates through three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing.

