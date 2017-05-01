MGM Resorts International (MGM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company earned $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) traded up 0.98% during trading on Monday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,051,251 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.66. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

In related news, Director William Warwick Grounds bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.74 per share, for a total transaction of $30,751.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $36,099. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Baldwin sold 106,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $2,787,761.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 316,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,315.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.4% in the first quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Saturday. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.35.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

