MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.08

Press coverage about MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MFS Charter Income Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) traded up 0.12% on Monday, reaching $8.67. 45,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $8.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. This is an increase from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust (Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation. The Fund normally invests in debt instruments. The Fund also invests in corporate bonds of the United States and/or foreign issuers, the United States Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities and/or debt instruments of issuers located in emerging market countries.

