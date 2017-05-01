Meyer Handelman Co. Has $347,000 Position in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Meyer Handelman Co. maintained its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,120,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,585,000 after buying an additional 996,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.9% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,988,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,159,000 after buying an additional 227,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 152,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) traded up 0.41% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,035 shares. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $114.85 and a one year high of $184.45. The company has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.50.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.83. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post $11.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.23%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.64.

In related news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 729 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $120,693.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,187 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $2,526,813.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock worth $6,663,571 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

