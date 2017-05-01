Chegg Inc (CHGG) Stake Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of Chegg worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Chegg by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chegg by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Chegg by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) opened at 9.01 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $827.39 million. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Chegg had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The business earned $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Chegg from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other Chegg news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $130,635.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 669,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,722,403.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc is a student-first connected learning platform. The Company helps students study for college admission exams, find the colleges, get grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. The Company matches domestic and international students with colleges, universities and other academic institutions (collectively referred to as colleges) in the United States.

