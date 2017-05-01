Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $126,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 924.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $635.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $858.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $826.55. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $672.66 and a 12-month high of $935.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $0.49. The company earned $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post $33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,005.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,011.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

