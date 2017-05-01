Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 150 Shares of Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Qiagen NV were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Qiagen NV during the third quarter worth $351,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Qiagen NV by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Qiagen NV during the fourth quarter worth $6,768,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Qiagen NV by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after buying an additional 18,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Qiagen NV during the third quarter worth $2,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) opened at 30.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 85.24 and a beta of 1.05. Qiagen NV has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60.

Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Qiagen NV had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm earned $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen NV will post $1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Commerzbank Ag reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen NV in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen NV in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiagen NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen NV in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank AG restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen NV in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Qiagen NV

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

