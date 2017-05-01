OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) Stake Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.08% of OraSure Technologies worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 14,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) traded up 0.73% during trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. 668,301 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.86 million, a P/E ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.44.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

In other OraSure Technologies news, Director Charles W. Patrick sold 29,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $337,379.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,287.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jack E. Jerrett sold 107,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $1,186,605.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,842 shares in the company, valued at $894,112.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,382 shares of company stock worth $4,172,422 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc (OraSure) is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its technologies, as well as other diagnostic products, including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types.

