Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Stake Increased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 49,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) traded up 0.34% during trading on Friday, reaching $5.92. 744,629 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock’s market capitalization is $637.39 million.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 270.26% and a negative net margin of 584.76%. The business had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

In other Keryx Biopharmaceuticals news, CFO Scott A. Holmes sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $39,278.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $32,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $178,810. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of medicines for people with renal disease. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, development and commercialization of products for use in treating human diseases. Its marketed product, Auryxia (ferric citrate), which is an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine is approved in the United States for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

