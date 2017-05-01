Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) Stake Maintained by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY maintained its position in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,223 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.07% of Triple-S Management Corp. worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Triple-S Management Corp. by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Triple-S Management Corp. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Triple-S Management Corp. by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Triple-S Management Corp. by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Triple-S Management Corp. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) traded down 0.17% during trading on Friday, hitting $18.10. 194,990 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. Triple-S Management Corp. has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $436.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $730.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.47 million. Triple-S Management Corp. had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.65%. Triple-S Management Corp.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Triple-S Management Corp. will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management Corp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

About Triple-S Management Corp.

Triple-S Management Corporation operates as a managed care company. The Company offers a range of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicaid and Medicare markets. The Company’s segments include Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The Managed Care segment is engaged in the sale of managed care products to the Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid market sectors.

