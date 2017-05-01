Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Maintains Stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY held its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 75,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 20.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 182,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 31,501 shares in the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $328,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) traded down 1.15% on Friday, hitting $29.24. 320,530 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 18.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post $2.22 EPS for the current year.

FBC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through its principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, FSB. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. Through Mortgage Originations segment, it originates, acquires and sells one- to four-family residential mortgage loans.

