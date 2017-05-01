Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $185,000 Stake in Clearfield Inc (CLFD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY maintained its position in Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.06% of Clearfield worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management increased its position in Clearfield by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 22,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 51,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Clearfield by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) opened at 14.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $192.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.37. Clearfield Inc has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Clearfield had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clearfield Inc will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CLFD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,213,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,240,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $119,200 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets and sells fiber management and enclosure platform that consolidates, distributes and protects fiber as it moves from the inside plant to the outside plant and all the way to the home, business and cell site. The Company’s products include Clearview Cassette, which is the building block of its product platform; Connectivity and Optical Components; FieldSmart, which is a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes and other enclosures that house the Clearview components; FieldShield, which is a fiber delivery method for broadband deployment; CraftSmart, which is a line of optical protection field enclosures, and Cable Assemblies.

