Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $182,000 Stake in Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY continued to hold its position in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Milacron Holdings Corp were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Milacron Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Milacron Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Milacron Holdings Corp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,512,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,430,000 after buying an additional 223,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Milacron Holdings Corp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Milacron Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $15,285,000.

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) opened at 18.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The stock’s market cap is $1.28 billion. Milacron Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Milacron Holdings Corp had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Milacron Holdings Corp will post $1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Milacron Holdings Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Milacron Holdings Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Milacron Holdings Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,975,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $46,416,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $45,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,012,035 shares of company stock worth $47,078,798. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies.

