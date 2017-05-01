Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Continues to Hold Position in Artesian Resources Co. (ARTNA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY held its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Artesian Resources worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 27.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) opened at 38.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The company has a market capitalization of $350.76 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.17.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hilliard Lyons raised Artesian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $223,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,625 shares in the company, valued at $724,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $376,845. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries offer water, wastewater and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The Company distributes and sells water, including water for public and private fire protection, to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers in the states of Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

