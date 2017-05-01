Metlife Inc (MET) Position Increased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $2,212,814,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $324,535,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,340,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,045,000 after buying an additional 4,003,013 shares during the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 83.7% in the third quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 4,545,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,941,000 after buying an additional 2,070,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at $102,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) opened at 51.81 on Monday. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 1.65. Metlife also was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 13,472 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 239% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,978 put options.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company earned $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Metlife’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post $5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Vetr downgraded Metlife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.49 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Metlife from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts bought 17,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.13 per share, with a total value of $879,691.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,320.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,405.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,485.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc is a provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. The Company’s segments include U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); MetLife Holdings; Brighthouse Financial, and Corporate & Other. Its U.S. segment is organized into Group Benefits, Retirement and Income Solutions and Property & Casualty businesses.

