Methanex Co. (MX) Price Target Cut to C$73.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to C$73.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MX has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$53.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.10.

Methanex (TSE:MX) traded up 0.03% on Friday, reaching $62.75. 258,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39. Methanex has a 1-year low of $35.01 and a 1-year high of $69.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/methanex-co-mx-price-target-cut-to-c73-50-by-analysts-at-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp is a Canada-based producer and supplier of methanol to a range of international markets. The Company operates production sites in Canada, Chile, Egypt, New Zealand, the United States, as well as Trinidad and Tobago. Its global operations are supported by a global supply chain of terminals, storage facilities and a fleet of methanol ocean tankers.

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.