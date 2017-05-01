Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL) Price Target Raised to GBX 580

Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 560 ($7.16) to GBX 580 ($7.41) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC from GBX 520 ($6.65) to GBX 575 ($7.35) and gave the stock a overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Numis Securities Ltd started coverage on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an add rating and a GBX 553 ($7.07) price objective for the company. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC from GBX 490 ($6.26) to GBX 530 ($6.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.71) price objective on shares of Merlin Entertainments PLC in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Merlin Entertainments PLC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 504.83 ($6.45).

Merlin Entertainments PLC (LON:MERL) opened at 505.535 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 483.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 465.65. Merlin Entertainments PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 316.79 and a 12-month high of GBX 508.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 5.13 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Merlin Entertainments PLC’s previous dividend of $2.20.

About Merlin Entertainments PLC

Merlin Entertainments plc is a United Kingdom-based entertainment company. The Company operates through three business segments: Midway Attractions, LEGOLAND Parks and Resort Theme Parks. Its products include Midway attractions, which are smaller, indoor attractions located in city centers or resorts, and Theme parks, which are larger multi-day destination venues, with on-site themed accommodation.

