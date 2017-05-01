Merlin Entertainme Spon (MERLY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merlin Entertainme Spon (NASDAQ:MERLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, “Merlin Entertainments plc operates visitor attraction places. The Company owns and operates a portfolio of assets including city center and resort-based indoor attractions and national-branded resort theme parks. Its operating business segment consists of Midway Attractions, LEGOLAND Parks and Resort Theme Parks. Merlin Entertainments plc is headquartered in Poole, the United Kingdom. “

Merlin Entertainme Spon (NASDAQ:MERLY) traded up 0.15% on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. 1,533 shares of the company were exchanged. Merlin Entertainme Spon has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.51.

