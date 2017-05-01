Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Meritage Homes Corp had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $672.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) traded down 1.16% during trading on Monday, reaching $38.50. 348,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.36. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52 week low of $29.70 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes Corp in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised shares of Meritage Homes Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.39.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillippe Lord sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $63,750.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,151 shares of company stock valued at $635,188. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes Corp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 199,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Meritage Homes Corp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Meritage Homes Corp by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 951,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,030,000 after buying an additional 21,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in Meritage Homes Corp by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 54,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Meritage Homes Corp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/meritage-homes-corp-mth-issues-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-14-eps.html.

Meritage Homes Corp Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company is a designer and builder of single-family homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing land, constructing homes, marketing and selling those homes, and providing warranty and customer services.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.