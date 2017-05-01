Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in a research report report published on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MMSI. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.70 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.28.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) opened at 33.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 0.93. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/merit-medical-systems-inc-mmsi-now-covered-by-analysts-at-craig-hallum-updated.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.