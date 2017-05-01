Mercury General Co. (MCY) Announces Earnings Results

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.35. The business earned $811.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.68 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) traded down 3.29% on Monday, hitting $59.47. The stock had a trading volume of 156,824 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $58.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.49. Mercury General has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $64.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.64%.

In related news, insider Christopher Graves sold 2,985 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $173,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,749.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Allan Lubitz sold 2,650 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $159,079.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $855,680 in the last ninety days. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mercury General Co. (MCY) Announces Earnings Results” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/mercury-general-co-mcy-announces-earnings-results.html.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation is an insurance holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries were engaged in writing personal automobile insurance through 14 insurance subsidiaries in 11 states, principally California. Its segments include Property and Casualty Lines, and Other Lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.