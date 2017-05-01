Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Merck & Co. (MRK) Stock Price

Media headlines about Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) have trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Merck & Co. earned a news impact score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 23 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Vetr raised Merck & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.15 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Merck & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Merck & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

Shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) traded down 0.14% during trading on Monday, reaching $62.24. 3,578,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47. Merck & Co. has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $66.80.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Merck & Co. had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business earned $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co. will post $3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Merck & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 92.61%.

In other Merck & Co. news, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 91,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $5,881,697.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,553.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Cech sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $317,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $323,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,809 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

