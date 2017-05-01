Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) Short Interest Update

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,326,451 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 24,259,987 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,954,751 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) opened at 21.95 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Union Gaming Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.02.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, formerly Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

