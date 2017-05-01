Meggitt (MEGGF) Upgraded by Bank of America Corp to Buy

Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, April 13th, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut shares of Meggitt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) remained flat at $5.90 on Thursday. Meggitt has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

