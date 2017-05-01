Medtronic plc. (MDT) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic plc. were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 37.3% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 498,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,089,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 7,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc. during the third quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) opened at 83.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.97. Medtronic plc. has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $89.27.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Medtronic plc. had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company earned $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc. will post $4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Medtronic plc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Vetr lowered Medtronic plc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Medtronic plc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $7,867,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,469,917.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 50,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $4,140,756.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,845,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,073 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,832. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

