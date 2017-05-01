Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mediaset Espana (NASDAQ:GETVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA conducts television, cinema and music production operations. It also owns and operates the Spanish television station Telecinco as well as media and advertising companies. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Mediaset Espana (NASDAQ:GETVY) remained flat at $13.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. Mediaset Espana has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mediaset Espana (GETVY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/mediaset-espana-getvy-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mediaset Espana (GETVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Espana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset Espana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.