Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 630 Shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 1,298.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 by 5.0% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) opened at 136.5183 on Monday. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 has a 12 month low of $101.75 and a 12 month high of $136.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average of $124.35. PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 350,494 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 117% compared to the average daily volume of 161,184 put options.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.2742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/mechanics-bank-trust-department-sells-630-shares-of-powershares-qqq-trust-series-1-qqq.html.

About PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares QQQ Trust Series 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.