Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX Reduces Position in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (MJN)

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MJN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO during the third quarter worth $158,430,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO during the fourth quarter worth $102,498,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO during the fourth quarter worth $71,465,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO during the third quarter worth $72,136,000. Finally, CGOV Asset Management acquired a new position in Mead Johnson Nutrition CO during the third quarter worth $81,490,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) opened at 88.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.75. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO has a 12 month low of $69.25 and a 12 month high of $94.40.

Mead Johnson Nutrition CO (NYSE:MJN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 125.35%. The business earned $883.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mead Johnson Nutrition CO will post $3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.31%.

MJN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mead Johnson Nutrition CO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mead Johnson Nutrition CO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

Mead Johnson Nutrition CO Company Profile

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (Mead Johnson) is a pediatric nutrition company. The Company manufactures, distributes and sells infant formulas, children’s nutrition and other nutritional products. The Company operates through three segments: Asia, Latin America and North America/Europe. Its product portfolio includes routine and specialty infant formulas, children’s milks and milk modifiers, dietary supplements for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, pediatric vitamins, and products for pediatric metabolic disorders.

